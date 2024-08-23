14 Indian tourists killed as bus plunges into river in Nepal

At least 14 people were killed and 16 others injured when an Indian tourist bus plunged into a river in Gandaki province of central Nepal.

The bus carrying around 40 tourists plunged into Marsyangdi River at Anbu Khaireni of Tanahun district, Kathmandu Post reported.

It was en route to the capital Kathmandu from Pokhara city.

According to local police, the bodies of 14 passengers were retrieved and all the injured were taken to hospital.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal confirmed the accident, saying it is coordinating with local authorities.

An Indian tourist bus traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu with around 43 Indians fell 150 meters into Marsyangdi River today, the embassy said on X.







