Save the Children urges UK to stop arms sales to Israel

Save The Children UK on Thursday issued an urgent appeal to the UK government, calling for the immediate suspension of all arms sales to Israel.

The charity cited the "clear risk" that these weapons could be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The call comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Gaza, where six children, including a group of 10-year-old quadruplets and their mother, were killed in recent Israeli airstrikes.

The organization expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the ongoing violence, particularly its devastating impact on Palestinian children.

"We're absolutely heartbroken to see that six children-including a group of ten-year-old quadruplets, and their mother-are the latest victims of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza," Save The Children UK said on X.

"We simply cannot accept the violence that Palestinian children continue to face as normal."

Gaza's health authorities reported at least 42 more deaths from Israeli attacks on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 40,265.

A Health Ministry statement said that some 93,144 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.



