Afghanistan seeks international aid against mpox

A test tube labelled "Mpox virus positive" is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The Taliban-led interim administration sought international aid to prevent the spread of mpox cases in Afghanistan.

This came during a meeting in Kabul between acting Health Minister Jalal Jalali and officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a statement by the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The discussion centered on preventing the spread of mpox and coordinating efforts among the relevant organizations, the statement stated.

The ministry has formed a joint committee to coordinate with the relevant organizations and implement measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Aug. 14 declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern."

Mpox is a viral disease that can spread through close contact as well as through contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO.