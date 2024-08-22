Afghanistan seeks international aid against mpox

The Taliban-led interim administration sought international aid to prevent the spread of mpox cases in Afghanistan.
This came during a meeting in Kabul between acting Health Minister Jalal Jalali and officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a statement by the Health Ministry said Wednesday.
The discussion centered on preventing the spread of mpox and coordinating efforts among the relevant organizations, the statement stated.
The ministry has formed a joint committee to coordinate with the relevant organizations and implement measures to prevent the spread of the disease.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Aug. 14 declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern."
Mpox is a viral disease that can spread through close contact as well as through contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO.