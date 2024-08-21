Germany’s Scholz accuses Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference with President of Moldova as part of a visit to the Presidency of Moldova headquarters, in Chisinau, on August 21, 2024. (AFP Photo)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova in order to derail the country's EU membership aspirations.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau, Scholz said Germany and its European partners will continue to provide strong support to the country.

"We know that Russia and pro-Russian actors are trying to destabilize your country, especially in view of the presidential elections and the referendum on EU accession scheduled for October," Scholz said.

"Therefore, my most important message today is as follows: Germany stands closely by Moldova's side, and we will do our utmost to support the Republic of Moldova on its way to the European Union," he said.

Scholz praised Moldovan President Sandu for her pro-European stance, and said she has demonstrated great leadership as her country faces the enormous consequences of Russia's war on Ukraine. He expressed hope that Moldova will achieve quick progress in EU accession talks.

"Moldova is showing a remarkable willingness to reform, which is important on the road to the European Union. I am impressed by what the Republic of Moldova, and its citizens are doing, and that deserves a lot of respect," Scholz said.

"As Germany, we support Moldova's European path. The enlargement of the EU is in the strategic interest of the union, it is in the strategic interest of Germany, and of course also of Moldova. And this can be called a win-win-win situation," he added.