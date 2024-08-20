Russia formally protests U.S. mercenaries joining Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region

Russia protested on Tuesday that U.S. private military companies (PMCs) are fighting alongside Ukraine in the Kursk region, while reporters from several major American media outlets illegally entered Russian territory to cover the incursion.

U.S. Charge d'affaires Stephanie Holmes was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow to convey strong protest against the "provocative actions of American reporters" and "participation of the American PMCs on the side of Ukraine's armed forces during their invasion" of Russia, it said.

"Such actions are contradicting statements by Joe Biden administration about non-involvement in Ukraine's neo-Nazi attack against Russia, proving with all clarity US involvement as a direct participant of the conflict in (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's malicious intentions," the ministry stressed.

The ministry warned that Russian law enforcement will investigate U.S. citizens' actions and take necessary measures to bring them to justice.

"All foreign 'specialists' and mercenaries illegally crossing the border of our country automatically become a legitimate military target for the armed forces of the Russian Federation," it said.

Kyiv's incursion into the Kursk region began on the night of August 5-6, when Ukrainian forces entered near Sudzha. On August 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the incursion, later saying the goal was to create a "buffer zone" between the two countries.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the incursion as a "terrorist attack."

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that over 121,000 people have been evacuated from the combat zone.