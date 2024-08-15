US 'closely' monitoring Mideast situation: Pentagon

The US is "closely" keeping an eye on the situation in the Middle East amid rising tensions, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"The department continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East," spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

The US strengthened its military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East to defend Israel and US forces, said Singh.

"In light of the escalating regional tensions, we remain focused on de-escalating tensions in the region, while also postured for deterrence and the defense of Israel.

"The US government also remains very focused on securing a cease-fire as part of a hostage deal to bring all hostages home and to end the war in Gaza," she said.

Asked if Iran retaliates against Israel, how does the Pentagon assess threats from its proxies in the region, Singh said she is not going to engage in a hypothetical on "if, what and when could happen."

"What I can tell you is -- we've increased and enhanced our regional presence so that to send a message of deterrence, to send a message that we don't want to see this widen out to a regional war, and when it comes to attacks on our forces, you've always seen us take measures we need in order to respond.

"And if there were to be any attacks on our forces, whether it be in Iraq and Syria, we always reserve that right to respond at a time and place of our choosing," she said.

Singh underlined that if Israel is attacked, the US will defend Tel Aviv.

"You saw us do that on April 13 ... we will do that again. Should Israel be attacked, we absolutely will come to Israel's defense," she added.

The Pentagon announced earlier this month that the US will deploy additional military assets to the Middle East ahead of a possible retaliation by Iran against Israel.

Defense chief Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

Additionally, he ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.

Tensions are running high in the Middle East following the July 31 assassination of Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital of Tehran and Israel's assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut on July 30.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, while Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Iran vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel for Haniyeh's killing on Iranian soil.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians following an attack Oct. 7 by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, that killed 1,139 Israelis.









