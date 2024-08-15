Turkish officials laud Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas' speech in parliament

Turkish officials on Thursday lauded Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech in parliament, pledging their continued support until "complete freedom" is achieved.

Stressing that Türkiye will continue to stand by its "Palestinian brothers in their just cause," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on X: "The day when Palestinians live freely in their own land under the roof of their own state will surely come."

In a separate statement on X, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun described Abbas' speech as "historic," saying that "Our struggle will continue until Palestine truly achieves freedom."

Meanwhile, Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan also reiterated the country's continued support for Palestine.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to be the voice of Palestine against those who value their own interests more than the life of an innocent child. Because we know that the victory of Palestine is the victory of a people who do not bow down to oppression, and of every person who stands by justice," Emine Erdogan wrote on X.

During his two-day visit to Türkiye which began on Wednesday, Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday delivered a speech to the Turkish parliament in Ankara during an extraordinary session on Palestine where he received a standing ovation.

Israel has continued its brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed more than 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,400 others, according to local health authorities.