Pope Francis calls for cease-fire in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli onslaught

Pope Francis on Thursday voiced deep concern over the escalating conflict in Gaza on the day the death toll from the 10-month Israeli offensive climbed above 40,000 Palestinians killed.

After leading a prayer at St. Peter's Square for the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, Francis took a moment to reflect on various global conflicts, including Ukraine, the Middle East, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and Myanmar. But he placed particular emphasis on the situation in Gaza, where ongoing violence has led to a humanitarian crisis.

"I continue to follow the humanitarian situation in Gaza with concern," Francis said. "Once again, I demand a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the release of hostages, and assistance to the exhausted population. I urge everyone to make every effort to prevent the conflict from expanding and to pursue the path of negotiation to bring this tragedy to an end as soon as possible. Let us not forget that war is a defeat."

Francis has consistently advocated for peace in conflict zones, calling for dialogue and negotiation as the only viable solutions to end violence.

His latest appeal comes as the situation in Gaza remains tense, with fears that the conflict could further destabilize the region.

Over 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 92,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered a halt to its military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before the city was invaded on May 6.