US says reports that Israel using civilians as human shields 'disturbing', urges investigation

The US on Wednesday said reports that the Israeli army is using Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip as human shields are "disturbing" and urged Israel to investigate the allegations.

"We would urge Israel to immediately and transparently investigate these allegations and hold any potential perpetrators accountable," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Israel has a responsibility to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law," said Patel, while noting the allegations are "just reports at this point" and it is why the US would encourage Israel to "look into what's going on."

An investigation by the Haaretz newspaper in Israel revealed that the army is systematically using Palestinian civilians as human shields during operations in Gaza.

The report published Tuesday said the practice is conducted with the knowledge of senior military officials, including Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

The investigation, which is based on testimonies from Israeli soldiers and commanders, revealed that Palestinian civilians were usually wearing Israeli army uniforms and many were in their 20s.