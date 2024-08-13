Turkish FM discusses Al-Aqsa raid with Qatari, Egyptian counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque during calls with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on Tuesday.

Fidan spoke separately with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to diplomatic sources.

The discussions focused on the Al-Aqsa incident, the situation in Gaza, and regional developments, the sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf, alongside far-right Jewish groups, stormed Al-Aqsa under police protection to commemorate Tisha B'Av, an annual Jewish fast day that marks the occurrence of several disasters in Jewish history.

About 2,250 Jewish extremists participated in the raid, with some performing Talmudic rituals within the mosque, according to reports.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.








