Sinaloa cartel leaders arrested in U.S. being investigated in Mexico for several crimes

A plane believed to have carried Mexican drug lord Mexican drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" and Joaquin Guzman Lopez arrested in El Paso, is seen in Santa Teresa (REUTERS Photo)

Mexico's attorney general has begun an investigation into Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, leaders of the Sinaloa cartel who were arrested by U.S. agencies in El Paso, Texas on an array of charges, including murder and treason.

On Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador commented on the lack of transparency and cooperation between U.S. agencies and the Mexican government amid diplomatic frictions and allegations of ties between the ruling party and the Sinaloa cartel following the capture of the two drug kingpins.

More than two weeks after the arrest of Zambada and Guzman Lopez, the Mexican Attorney General's Office has begun an investigation into the possible crimes of illegal flight, the illicit use of airports, immigration and customs violations, kidnapping and treason.

The prosecution's announcement follows a letter released from Zambada revealing that he was ambushed, beaten and put on a plane against his will by Guzman Lopez, the son of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, where U.S. authorities arrested him.

Zambada's letter also reveals that before his kidnapping, he was on his way to meet with the governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha, a member of the ruling Morena party and an ally of President Lopez Obrador.

While Lopez Obrador has denied any links between members of his party and the feared cartel, he urged the prosecution to request information from the U.S. government regarding the case and hinted that U.S. officials could potentially have hidden motives behind the lack of cooperation.

"It is necessary for the prosecution to continue requesting more information from the U.S. government because there are interests that could be influencing the release of information," said the president during his morning briefing Monday.

The Sinaloa cartel has a worldwide reach with a strong presence in China, where it sources precursor chemicals for the production of fentanyl as well as in Latin America, other parts of Asia and Europe.

In Mexico, the cartel's influence stretches throughout 17 of Mexico's 32 states, making it one of the most powerful and violent criminal groups in the country.