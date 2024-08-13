China condemns Israeli attack on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli strike on the Al-Taba'een school in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza, 10 August 2024. (IHA Photo)

China condemned the Israeli military's recent attack on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza that killed at least 100 Palestinians.

Beijing denounces any actions that harm civilians, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said Monday in a statement.

Lin said that Beijing opposes any actions that violate international humanitarian law.

He urged Israel to immediately stop its attacks on Gaza, to do everything possible to protect civilians there, and to prevent further escalation in the region.

On Aug. 10, the Israeli military attacked Al-Taba'een School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, where displaced civilians were taking refuge. The attack occurred while displaced Palestinians were performing the morning prayer, resulting in at least 100 deaths and dozens of injuries among the thousands sheltering in the school.