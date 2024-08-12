 Contact Us
News World Yoon appoints presidential security chief as defence minister

Yoon appoints presidential security chief as defence minister

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced two key changes in his administration: Kim Yong-hyun, the current head of the presidential security service, will now serve as defence minister, while the former defence minister Shin Won-sik will take on the role of national security adviser.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 12,2024
Subscribe
YOON APPOINTS PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY CHIEF AS DEFENCE MINISTER

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed the head of the presidential security service, Kim Yong-hyun, as the new defence minister, and named Defence Minister Shin Won-sik as the new national security adviser, his office said on Monday