Yoon appoints presidential security chief as defence minister
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced two key changes in his administration: Kim Yong-hyun, the current head of the presidential security service, will now serve as defence minister, while the former defence minister Shin Won-sik will take on the role of national security adviser.
