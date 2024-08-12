Türkiye, Syria could meet at ministerial level if conditions suitable: Defence chief

Türkiye and Syria could meet at the ministerial level as part of efforts to normalise ties if suitable conditions are created, Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler told Reuters in an interview.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last month he would be inviting Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad to discuss normalising ties, which Ankara severed after the 2011 Syrian war.

Türkiye's priority is fulfilling NATO responsibilities

Türkiye wants to improve its ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), but its priority is fulfilling its responsibilities to NATO as an important ally, Güler said in a statement.

"Our priority is to fulfil our responsibilities to NATO as an important ally and to strengthen the solidarity with our allies. Our focus should be that NATO is prepared, determined and strong," Güler underlined his comments.

The SCO is a security, political and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia, China and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.

Ankara pleased with F-16 jets deal with US

Türkiye is pleased with its deal with the United States regarding the procurement of Block-70 F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits, and the process is continuing as planned, Güler stressed.

"We hope the project will be completed without any problems until the last jet is delivered," Güler said in written responses to Reuters questions, adding that officials from the two NATO allies are still discussing details of the deal.











