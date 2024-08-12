Iran tells China it has 'right to appropriate and deterrent response' against Israel

NewsWorldIran tells China it has 'right to appropriate and deterrent response' against Israel
Iran's acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, emphasized the country's entitlement to a suitable and preventive reaction to Israel in order to uphold stability in the region while speaking with the Chinese counterpart on Monday.
Iran has the "right to an appropriate and deterrent response" against Israel to ensure regional stability, the country's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told his Chinese counterpart on Monday according to state media.