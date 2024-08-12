Fenerbahçe to host Lille in UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round

 Contact Us
Turkish Super Lig team Fenerbahçe will welcome Lille from the French Ligue 1 in their upcoming UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match on Tuesday. The two teams previously met in the first leg, where Lille emerged victorious with a score of 2-1 in Valenciennes, setting up an intense play-off battle for advancement.

Published August 12,2024
The Yellow Canaries will face the French side in the rematch of the first leg that ended 2-1 in Valenciennes for a play-off ticket.

With the first leg, Fenerbahce's recently appointed head coach Jose Mourinho lost a European qualifying match for the first time in his career.

Fenerbahce, which will play their 274th match in European competitions, have won and lost 109 games each and drawn 55 times in 273 matches.

They scored 373 goals and conceded 390 goals. 

- Champions League 3rd qualifying round rematches schedule is as follows:

APOEL (Greek Cypriot Administration) vs Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) (0-2)

Bodo/Glimt (Norway) v Jagiellonia (Poland) (1-0)

Fenerbahce (Türkiye) - Lille (France) (1-2)

Twente (Netherlands) - Salzburg (Austria) (1-2)

PAOK (Greece) - Malmo (Sweden) (2-2)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Karabakh (Azerbaijan) (2-1)

Ferencvaros (Hungary) - Midtjylland (Denmark) (0-2)

FCSB (Romania) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) (1-1)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) v Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) (1-3)

Rangers (Scotland) v Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) (1-1)