Doctors spotlight Israeli 'genocidal intent' in Gaza Strip

All healthcare professionals working in Gaza witnessed Israeli "genocidal intent," said a French emergency room doctor.

Pascal Andre, who returned to his country after working in Gaza, told Anadolu that he worked at the European Hospital in Khan Younis between Feb. 8-22.

"As healthcare professionals, we witnessed genocidal intent," said Andre, adding that they had faced difficulty reaching the European Hospital and waited four months.

Andre said two of his French colleagues, who went to the field and worked as doctors in war zones, said they had never witnessed such wounds before.

"(My colleagues) have never seen a war zone where civilians are targeted so much, where there is no escape," he said.

He applauded the Gazan health personnel for continue working despite the fear of what will happen to their families during the bombardments.

"There are people there definitely with incredible courage. They are all civilians," he said.

Underlining that the Israeli army targets mosques, universities, schools, healthcare personnel, holy and historical places, Andre said the "idea of destruction" lies behind this.

For months, Egypt, Qatar, and the US have led indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but no agreement has been reached due to Israel's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to end the war, withdraw troops from Gaza, and allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Israel has continued a devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 92,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







