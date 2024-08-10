U.S. women claim Olympic gold with 1-0 win over Brazil

The United States claimed a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal in women's soccer after Mallory Swanson earned them a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Following a goalless first half, Swanson broke the deadlock 12 minutes after the break to earn the U.S. their first Olympic title since London 2012.

Brazil were dangerous in the opening stages and came close to scoring when Gabi Portilho drew a great save from Alyssa Naeher shortly before halftime. Naeher did well again in injury time to claw away Adriana's header from point-blank range.

Brazil great Marta returned after a two-match ban handed down for a red card, coming on as a substitute after the hour mark, but did not have much impact as Brazil were beaten by the Americans in an Olympic final for the third time.

Germany beat Spain 1-0 to win the bronze medal on Friday.











