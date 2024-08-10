IRANS NEW PRESIDENT RETAINS ESLAMI AS HEAD OF ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY

News World Iran's new president retains Eslami as head of atomic energy agency

Iran's newly elected president has retained Mohammad Eslami as head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), the semi-state news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.



President Masoud Pezeshkian, in his appointment letter published by ISNA, said he was keeping Eslami on the job "due to his qualifications, valuable managerial experiences and executive record."



Eslami held the same position in the previous administration of Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in May.











