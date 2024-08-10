Iran condemns 'barbaric' Israeli strike on Gaza school

Iran condemned a "barbaric" Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza housing displaced Palestinians that left dozens dead on Saturday, calling it a "war crime".

The attack showed once again that Israel "does not respect any of the rules and regulations of international law and moral and human principles," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

He said the strike was "a clear example of the simultaneous perpetration of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity" by Israel.

Kanani called for "firm action by Muslim and freedom-loving countries around the world to support the Palestinian nation and its legitimate struggles and resistance against the occupation."

The civil defence agency in the Gaza Strip, said 93 people were killed in the strike.

AFP could not independently verify the toll which, if confirmed, would be one of the largest from a single strike during 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Iran does not recognise Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Tehran has hailed Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel but denied any involvement.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have soared since the killing on July 31 of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran, which blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate.





