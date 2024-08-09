US not to impose sanctions on Israeli military unit in West Bank

The United States will not impose sanctions on the Israeli military's Netzah Yehuda battalion and has decided to end an investigation into potential rights violations by the unit in the occupied West Bank, Axios reported on Friday.

Citing two senior U.S. and Israeli officials, Axios reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of the change in a conversation on Friday.

Israeli media had previously reported that Washington would impose sanctions on the battalion over its treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank.









