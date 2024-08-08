UN agency chief calls for accountability for violations against Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Wednesday that accountability must be ensured for violations against Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

"Humanity at its worst," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X, noting that the agency drew attention to "inhumane practices" in Israeli detention centers in April.

Recalling the UN human rights office's recent report on such practices as well as a report by the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories (B'tselem), Lazzarini said: "A systematic and deliberate policy of dehumanization and torture against the Palestinian people is described. It's very hard to read it."

"No one seems to be spared: no one is safe even in Israel," he said. "Those responsible must be held accountable. The survivors must have justice."

Several Israeli media outlets circulated a video involving Israeli soldiers allegedly raping a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

Late last month, 10 soldiers were arrested for the alleged rape of a Palestinian detained in the detention center, with three of them being released Sunday after new evidence emerged.

Several reports have emerged of severe abuses against Palestinian detainees since the start of Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip

Israel's Supreme Court is considering a petition filed by Israeli human rights organizations regarding the treatment of Palestinian detainees at the prison, where detainees from Gaza face torture and medical neglect.

Israeli authorities often claim to investigate such incidents, but tangible results are rarely seen.

The incident sparked actions from far-right Israeli groups, which included a member of parliament, a minister and demonstrators raiding a military court building to protest measures against the soldiers.















