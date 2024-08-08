ITALY, USA ADVANCE TO WOMENS VOLLEYBALL FINAL AT 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

Italy, USA advance to women's volleyball final at 2024 Paris Olympics

Italy and USA on Thursday advanced to women's volleyball final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

USA eliminated Brazil with a narrow 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25 and 15-11 win in the semifinal match at South Paris Arena 1.

Kathyrn Plummer rallied Team USA to victory with 26 points, while Ana Cristina de Souza was Brazil's top scorer with 24 points.

- Türkiye, Brazil to face each other in bronze medal match

Italy beat Türkiye with 3-0 straight sets in the other women's volleyball semifinal clash.

Italy won with 25-22, 25-19 and 25-22 sets at South Paris Arena 1.

Paola Egonu carried Italy to victory with 24 points, while Melisa Vargas' 17 points for Türkiye was not enough for a win.

Türkiye will take on Brazil for bronze on Saturday, while Italy will face USA in the final on Sunday.