Ankara joining ICJ case against Israel underlines importance of law, justice in Palestinian issue

Ankara's decision to join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) underscores its commitment to resolving the Palestinian issue through law and justice, the country's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"Our decision to intervene reflects the importance our country attaches to resolving the Palestinian issue within the framework of law and justice," the ministry said in a statement.

"The conscience of humanity and international law will ensure that Israeli officials are held accountable," the ministry underlined.

The case filed by South Africa at ICJ, which accuses Israel of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its war on the Gaza Strip, has been closely monitored by Ankara from the outset, it stressed.

Former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revealed the intervention decision of Türkiye on May 1 following meticulous evaluations regarding the possibilities of intervention, it recalled.

Türkiye on Wednesday submitted a declaration to the UN's highest court, saying that it is joining South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

Türkiye thus became a party to the genocide case, joining Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, and Spain, who have also joined South Africa, which first filed the case last December.

Türkiye's file is expected to support South Africa's arguments and address how the Genocide Convention should be applied to Israel's actions in Gaza since last Oct. 7.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.