Israeli, US militaries discuss response to ‘threats in Middle East’ amid fears of Iranian attack

The Israeli and US military officials discussed Monday the response to threats in the Middle East and conducted an assessment of the situation regarding security issues amid tensions following last week's assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Commander of the US Central Command, Michael Kurilla met in Tel Aviv with Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the Israeli army said in a statement.

"The commanders held a joint situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East," a military statement said.

The Israeli army said it will continue "to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces stemming from a commitment to strengthening regional stability and coordination between the two militaries."

Regional tension escalated after Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president.

Hamas and Iran accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, while Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its responsibility.

Israel is on high alert for a potential military response from Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, which also vowed to retaliate following the death of senior commander Fouad Shukr in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last week.









