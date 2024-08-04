Israel braces for ‘deadly’ attack from Iran, Hezbollah: Media

Israel is bracing for a potential coordinated deadly attack from Iran and Lebanese group Hezbollah following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

After conducting intensified consultations with the US, Israeli officials believe that a joint or separate attack against Israel by Hezbollah and Iran is "inevitable," Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said.

The timing of the attack, however, remains uncertain.

According to the daily, discussions are still underway on how Israel should respond to the planned attack.

"Israeli officials also discussed the option of Israel moving first and carrying out a 'preemptive attack'," the newspaper said.

Israeli ministries have been instructed to "prepare for all scenarios," which could potentially escalate into a war on five fronts, with thousands of targets being hit across the country, it added.

"Israeli officials anticipate that Hezbollah is preparing for a major attack against Israel that will not be limited to military targets," the newspaper said.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out the July 31 assassination of Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's new president. Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its responsibility.

The assassination came one day after Israel killed senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb. Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate his killing.







