TURKISH FM OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL MESHAAL OVER HANIYEHS ASSASSINATION

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has conveyed his condolences to Khaled Meshaal, the acting head of Hamas' political bureau, over the assassination of its former chief Ismail Haniyeh, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Friday.

Haniyeh's sons, Abdusselam and Hammam, were also present at the meeting in Doha, the ministry added.

Following a funeral in Tehran, Haniyeh's body arrived in Doha on Thursday, where he is expected to be buried on Friday.

The Palestinian resistance group and Iran announced Haniyeh's assassination in an Israeli attack in Tehran early Wednesday, a day after he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Israel has remained silent about the killing.







