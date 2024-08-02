Israel opens probe against al-Aqsa imam for praying for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

Israel launcehed an investigation against Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, who prayed for Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, assassinated in Iran, during the Friday sermon.

Sheikh Ikrima Sabri prayed for Haniyeh during the Friday sermon at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Following this prayer, the Israeli Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation against Sabri after a police application.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his far-right views, expressed his support for the investigation against Sabri in a statement on his social media account.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced plans to revoke Sabri's "residency permit" in East Jerusalem and expel him from the city. Arbel informed Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of his plan to revoke Sabri's "residency permit."

Former Defense Minister and opposition leader Avigdor Liberman also called for the arrest of Ikrima Sabri in a message shared on his social media account.

Israeli authorities have detained Sheikh Ikrima Sabri multiple times in recent years, subjected him to investigations, banned him from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, and imposed a travel ban.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israel revokes the residency status of Palestinians with permanent residency status and forcibly relocates them to the occupied West Bank.









