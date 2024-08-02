Biden, Netanyahu discuss U.S. military deployments to support Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) at the White House in Washington DC, United States on July 25, 2024. (AA File Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed U.S. military deployments to support Israel against various threats in a phone call Thursday.

"The President discussed efforts to support Israel's defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments," the White House said in a statement.

Biden reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its "proxy terrorist groups" Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Ensuring Washington's commitment to Israel's defense, Biden stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to deescalate broader tensions in the region.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who previously expressed "serious concern" about the situation in the Gaza Strip to Netanyahu, also joined the call.