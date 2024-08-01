Ukraine declines to comment on reports of F-16 deliveries

Mikhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Presidential Office, declined on Thursday to comment on reports regarding the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

In an interview with local television, Podolyak said, "It is clear that we will not comment on this in any way because this is a survival factor for us."

He also noted that none of Ukraine's Western partners has issued an official statement on the matter.

However, late Wednesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement on his official X account that "F-16s are in Ukraine. Another impossible thing became completely possible."









