IRANS SUPPORT FOR HAMAS WILL NOT WAVER, PRESIDENT SAYS

Iran's president said the government is even more resolute in its support for Hamas after the assassination of the Palestinian group's leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.



"Iran will not deviate 1 millimetre from its support for the Palestinian resistance against the Zionist regime [Israel], but will continue to intensify it," President Masoud Pezeshkian told senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, who worked closely with Haniyeh.



In a telephone call, Pezeshkian described the assassination of Haniyeh as an "act of terrorism," the state news agency IRNA said.



Iran and Hamas accuse Israel of killing Haniyeh in an airstrike early Wednesday as he visited Tehran. Israel has not yet officially responded to the claims.











