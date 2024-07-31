U.S., Philippines hold navy drills in South China Sea

The U.S. and Philippine navies conducted a joint maritime drill in the South China Sea on Wednesday amid growing tensions with China in the region, the Philippine Armed Forces said.

The exercise was held inside the Philippine exclusive economic zone, in the waters west of Palawan. It featured the USS Mobile (LCS 26) and the BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS16), said a military statement.

The drill included a communications check exercise, division tactics, officer-of-the-watch maneuver exercise, photographic exercise, and cross-deck exercise.

"The primary objective of this activity is to strengthen the interoperability and cooperative capabilities of the Philippine Navy and the United States Navy," the statement added.

Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., the chief of staff of the Philippine Armed Forces, said: "These joint exercises with our ally are crucial in enhancing our naval capabilities and ensuring that we can effectively collaborate to safeguard our maritime interests."

The latest exercise comes a day after U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held so-called 2+2 talks with their Philippine counterparts in Manila on Tuesday.

Washington also pledged $500 million to beef up Manila's military and coast guard.