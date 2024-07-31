Turkish parliament speaker slams assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Haniyeh

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Wednesday slammed the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, political bureau chief of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in Iran's capital Tehran.

"Another great mujahid has joined the caravan of martyrs in Gaza. Our brother Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian cause, who has given dozens of martyrs from his family, was martyred in a vile attack by the Zionist Israeli regime, the enemy of humanity and perpetrator of massacres," Kurtulmuş said on X.

Wishing Allah's mercy upon Haniyeh, Kurtulmuş said: "He lived as he believed, and he died as he lived."

"The life he dedicated to the Palestinian cause and the struggle he waged was an example to generations," Kurtulmuş noted.

Kurtulmuş extended his condolences to Palestinian people and to "all those committed to the cause of free Palestine."

Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh's death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is ongoing and that the results will be announced soon.

Israel has made no immediate announcement about the assassination.















