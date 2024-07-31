TURKISH PARLIAMENT SPEAKER SAID THAT PALESTINES PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS PARLIAMENT SOON

News World Turkish parliament speaker said that Palestine's president to address parliament soon

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş announced that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to soon address the Grand National Assembly on the issue of Palestine.

