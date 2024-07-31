Kremlin says Hamas leader assassination undermines peace efforts in Gaza

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian group Hamas, in an airstrike on his residence in Tehran, saying it undermines prospects of ending the conflict in Gaza.

At a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov stated that the attack was detrimental to peace efforts in the region and risked destabilizing the situation.

"We strongly condemn this attack, which resulted in Mr. Haniyeh's death. Such actions undermine attempts to establish peace in the region and could significantly destabilize an already tense situation," he emphasized.

In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the attack as a "political assassination."

Early Wednesday, Hamas announced that Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in Tehran.

Iranian state television confirmed Haniyeh's death, saying an investigation is underway and that the findings will be released soon.

Israel has yet to make an official statement regarding the airstrike on Haniyeh's residence in Tehran.













