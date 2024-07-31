Israeli minister welcomes assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

Israeli far-right politician and Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu on Wednesday welcomed the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of Hamas.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran.

"The iron fist is what will bring peace and a bit of comfort and enhance our ability to live in peace with those who desire peace," the Israeli minister stated on X.

"Haniyeh's death makes the world a little bit better," he added.

Eliyahu is a minister from the far-right "Jewish Power" party led by Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israel has made no immediate announcement about the assassination.

Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh's death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is ongoing and that the results will be announced soon.









