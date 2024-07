China on Wednesday imposed sanctions on U.S. lawmaker Jim McGovern.

McGovern "has frequently made remarks and actions that interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Beijing froze any property of McGovern in China and barred any transaction with the U.S. Democratic Congressman from Massachusetts.

McGovern and his family have also been barred from visiting China.