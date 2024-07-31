Ankara condemns assassination of Hamas chief Haniyeh

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the "heinous" assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

"We extend our condolences to the Palestinian people who have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of martyrs like Haniyeh in order to live in peace in their homeland under the roof of their own state," the statement said.

Haniyeh's assassination once again demonstrates that the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no intention of achieving peace, the statement said.

The ministry also warned that the region will face much larger conflicts if the international community does not take action to stop Israel.

"Türkiye will continue to support the just cause of the Palestinian people," the statement added.

Haniyeh's assassination aims to expand the conflict beyond Gaza to a regional scale, it stated.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced early Wednesday that Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh's death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is ongoing and that the results will be announced soon.















