Experts hail ICJ declaration on illegality of Israel’s presence in occupied Palestinian territory

The UN and independent human rights experts on Tuesday hailed the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that described Israel's occupation of Palestine as "unlawful," urging Israel to comply with the ruling.

"The advisory opinion reaffirms peremptory norms prohibiting annexation, settlements, racial segregation and apartheid, and should be seen as declaratory in nature and binding on Israel and all States supporting the occupation," the experts said in a statement.

"The Court has finally reaffirmed a principle that seemed unclear, even to the United Nations: Freedom from foreign military occupation, racial segregation and apartheid is absolutely non-negotiable," they said.

They welcomed the court's recognition that converting occupation into annexation -- as evidenced by actions such as demolishing homes, denying housing permits, and land grabs -- violates the jus cogens norm prohibiting the use of force to annex occupied territory is welcomed by the parties involved.

"May this historic ruling begin the realisation of the Palestinian people's fundamental right to self-determination, and peace premised on freedom for all," the experts said.

They warned about the intensified attacks on the civilian population in Gaza and their natural resources following the advisory opinion on July 19.

"Israel must comply with this advisory opinion, and other ICJ orders issued this year," they said. "Israel must stop acting as if uniquely above the law."

They also urged all states to "immediately" review all diplomatic, political, and economic ties with Israel, inclusive of business and finance, pension funds, academia, and charities, calling for an arms embargo, an end to all other commercial activities that may damage the Palestinians, and targeted sanctions, including asset freezes, on Israeli individuals and entities involved in the illegal occupation and racial segregation and apartheid policies.

The experts called for investigations and prosecutions against those involved in crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The recent ICJ opinion, in response to a 2022 request by the UN General Assembly, said Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

It said Israel should cease new settlement activities, and "evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory."