Erdoğan to Israel FM: Insolent messages of keyboard clowns do not frighten us

"Erdoğan's words and heart cannot be restrained. His commitment to speaking the truth and fighting for justice cannot be hindered. We refuse to succumb to threats or intimidation from anyone. We stand strong against bullying tactics. We will not be swayed by the schemes of bloodthirsty killers," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined his address while speaking at the AK Party Extended Provincial Chairpersons Meeting.

Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his speech:

"Whatever we do, we do it to prevent such a scenario. Whatever we say, we say it to stop the bloodshed and tears in our region.

I have said it many times before; we are a nation whose National Anthem begins with the words 'do not be afraid.' The insolent messages of keyboard clowns do not frighten us, do not intimidate us, and do not deter us from walking the path we believe in.

Let them get as ugly as they want, let them sink as low as they want. They cannot chain Erdoğan's words or his heart. They cannot prevent Erdoğan from shouting the truth and justice. We do not bow to anyone's threats. We do not yield to anyone's bullying. We do not fall for the provocations of bloodthirsty murderers.

Let everyone understand and comprehend this very well. We embarked on this journey with our shrouds on. We have come this far by fighting. We have come this far with the support of God and our people. There were those who predicted our end through newspaper headlines; they were wrong. There were those who threatened us with the fate of the late Menderes and his friends; they were left empty-handed. There were those who wanted to overthrow us with terrorism, street terror, and coups; we defeated them all."





