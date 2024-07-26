U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese has become the latest target of the Jewish lobby and war criminal Netanyahu's administration for comparing Gaza butcher Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi-Germany's leader Adolf Hitler in a social-media post yesterday.



On Wednesday afternoon, Craig Mokhiber, a former U.N. human-rights official, posted an image to X that juxtaposed a picture of Hitler walking through a crowd with a photograph of the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking through the U.S. Senate chamber yesterday, where he addressed a joint session of Congress.



Albanese replied to that post: "This is precisely what I was thinking today."



Albanese on Friday hit back at the criticism made by the Israeli side that has accused the Italian academic of antisemitism, insisting that "the memory of the Holocaust remains intact".

"Institutional rants and outbursts of selective moral outrage will not stop the course of justice, which is finally in motion."



Albanese, an Italian academic, is the U.N.'s special rapporteur for the "Occupied Palestinian Territories," a part-time post that neither comes with a paycheck nor formally represents the organization's positions.



In its 2023 report on the special-rapporteur system, the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights disclosed that several universities provided Albanese's office in-kind support, mostly by making research assistants available to her team. Among the universities that supported her work that year were Columbia University, Harvard University, the Irish Human Rights Research Center at the University of Galway, and the University of Windsor, Ontario.





