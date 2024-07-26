News World Russian sabotage efforts in Europe are rising: BfV

The BfV domestic intelligence service of Germany has reported a rise in Russian sabotage actions within the European Union. Additionally, they have raised concerns about the possibility of Russian spies using social media profiles to screen potential agents at German companies.

"The aim is said to have been to identify people who could be susceptible to Russian attempts to exert influence or initiate sabotage," the agency said in a security notice dated Friday.



The extent of Russian sabotage efforts in Europe is related to the country's ongoing war in Ukraine as well as heightened tensions between Russia and the West, according to the agency.



"The cases observed across Europe since 2023 and increased indications of possible activities in Germany have currently led to an adjusted assessment: There is an increased risk of sabotage activities or corresponding preparatory acts in Germany," the agency said.



At the same time, cyberattacks by pro-Russian hackers on websites of German companies and government agencies have continued to be observed.



So far, the effects of such attacks by so-called "hacktivist" groups have mostly been limited and the affected websites have only been knocked offline temporarily, according to the notice.



Several cases of arson or attempted arson are currently being investigated in other European countries. Investigations are also under way into vandalism and propaganda activities that could be attributable to Russian intelligence services, according to the BfV.



Low-level agents - mainly young, Russian-speaking people with pro-Kremlin views who want to earn money quickly - are being recruited for those purposes, the agency said.









