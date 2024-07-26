Head of Russian military construction company arrested for abuse of power

A Moscow court on Thursday ordered the arrest of Andrey Belkov, the head of the Military Construction Company, for alleged abuse of official authority in the execution of a state defense order.

According to the Tverskoy City Court's press service, Belkov is accused of misconduct while overseeing a state defense project, particularly during the supply, installation, and commissioning of equipment in the reconstruction of the 9th Medical Diagnostic Center of the Defense Ministry in Moscow.

"The court granted the request of the investigation and decided on a preventive measure against Belkov, detaining him until Sept. 23," the press service stated.

Belkov could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

This year five high-ranking officials from the Russian Defense Ministry, including then deputy defense minister, Timur Ivanov, were arrested on corruption charges.