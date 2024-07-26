Al-Qassam Brigades destroys 2 more Israeli tanks in Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, said on Friday that it destroyed two Israeli tanks in southern Gaza City.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said that with two "Shawaz" bombs, it destroyed "two Zionist Merkava 4 tanks, surrounded by a number of soldiers, in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City."

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, said that it shelled "with mortar shells gatherings of the Zionist enemy soldiers along the supply line on the Netzarim axis, southern Gaza City."

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the statement.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







