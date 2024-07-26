9 out of 10 Palestinians in Gaza forcibly displaced: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday that nine out of 10 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the agency said: "9 in every 10 people have been forcibly displaced in the Gaza Strip."

The agency added that "families seek shelter where they can: overcrowded schools, destroyed buildings, makeshift tents on the sand or amid piles of trash."

It stressed that "none of these places are safe. People have nowhere left to go."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







