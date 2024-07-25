2 injured as Ukraine’s Odesa region hit by overnight Russian drone attack

At least two people were injured early Thursday in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region due to a Russian drone strike, the second such attack in the region over the past two days.

"For the second night in a row, the enemy resorted to shelling the south of Odesa. Izmail district is under attack again … Two people were injured as a result of debris falling on a private house," Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Kiper said that an administrative building was "partially destroyed" due to the attack, also resulting in a fire that was later extinguished by Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

This is the second Russian drone attack to have taken place in the Odesa region over the past two days, with a similar strike hitting infrastructure at the port of Izmail and an apartment building that resulted in three injured overnight on Wednesday.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine's Air Force, claimed on Telegram that his country's air defense downed 25 out of 38 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Indicating that three more drones were lost after crossing Ukraine's border with Romania, Oleshchuk said air defense systems also worked in the country's Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Ukraine's claims.









