US SENATOR MERKLEY DECLINES TO ATTEND ISRAELI PREMIERS SPEECH TO CONGRESS

US Senator Merkley declines to attend Israeli premier's speech to Congress

US Senator Jeff Merkley said Monday that he will not attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress on July 24.

"I will not attend Netanyahu's speech," Merkley said on X.

Netanyahu arrived Monday in Washington, D.C. to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday and to seek to anchor bipartisan support for Israel.

"Following Hamas' horrific attack, Netanyahu's war strategy killed 12,000+ women and children, inflicted widespread starvation, and prioritized his political survival over the release of hostages. He should not have a platform before Congress," Merkley said.

Some members of Congress, including Senator Bernie Sanders, are expected to skip Netanyahu's address.

US Senator Ben Cardin, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will preside over Netanyahu's speech.

Thousands of people plan to protest Netanyahu's visit this week in several demonstrations demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.