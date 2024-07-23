Ukraine extends martial law for another three months

The Ukrainian parliament has extended the existing martial law and mobilization by a further three months until early November, a move that was expected, Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday, citing members of parliament.



A clear majority voted in favour of the laws introduced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports said.



Both measures were due to expire on August 12 without an extension.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's all-out invasion since February 2022.



Martial law was imposed in the country and mobilization was ordered following the invasion. Since then, conscripted men between the ages of 18 and 60 can only leave the country in exceptional cases.













