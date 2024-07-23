TÜRKIYE DECRIES ISRAELS DESIGNATION OF UNRWA AS ‘TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

Türkiye on Tuesday decried a decision by Israel's parliament, the Knesset, to classify the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organization, considering it "unacceptable."

"It is unacceptable that Israel, which has targeted civilians sheltering in UNRWA schools in Gaza and killed nearly 200 UN staff in the last nine months, is trying to label UNRWA as a terrorist organization," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"The Israeli Parliament's efforts to designate UNRWA as a terrorist organization is a new phase in Israel's attacks to destroy the Palestinian people and the Palestinian identity," the statement said.

"Established by the UN General Assembly in 1949, UNRWA provides vital services to millions of Palestine refugees and symbolizes the right of Palestinians to return to their own land," the statement noted, adding: "By discrediting UNRWA, Israel seeks to deprive Palestine refugees of their most basic rights."

"Türkiye will continue to strongly support UNRWA," said the statement, urging the international community to "raise its voice against the attacks on UNRWA and to support the agency."

The Knesset early Monday passed three bills to shut down UNRWA and deem it as a "terrorist" organization. The bills will require two more readings to become effective.

Last May, the Knesset passed a preliminary motion to approve a bill designating UNRWA as a "terrorist organization."

Israel has been lobbying hard to have UNRWA closed, as it is the only UN agency to have a specific mandate to look after the basic needs of Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA was established by a UN resolution in 1949 and is mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operation: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.





