Chinese, Maldivian top diplomats meet in Beijing

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer in Beijing on Monday for bilateral talks.

"We explored opportunities to advance our cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism," Zameer said on X, calling the meeting as "productive bilateral discussions."

Zameer expressed appreciation to China's support under Belt and Road Initiative to Maldives, "which has been instrumental in our socio-economic development."

Reiterating Maldives' commitment to the one-China principle, Zameer asked for China's "support" to Maldives to carry out fiscal reforms.

He said the reforms "will foster consumer and investor confidence" in the economy of island nation "which would then positively impact our economic resilience," a statement by Maldivian Foreign Ministry read.

Earlier this year, the two sides upgraded bilateral ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Wang told Zameer that China was "willing to continue to strengthen" multilateral cooperation with Maldives, including in climate change and safeguarding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a readout from Beijing.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 52 years ago, Wang said the two countries have "always respected and supported each other, setting an example of equal treatment and win-win cooperation between large and small countries."

Relations with Maldives are "standing at a new historical starting point," Wang said, calling for "deepening political mutual trust."